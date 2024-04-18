1 person taken to hospital after school bus crashes off of I-79

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus crashed off of I-79 southbound Thursday morning.
Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at 10:03 a.m.
PennDOT said the crash is at mile maker 63.
Traffic cameras showed crews pulling a school bus from the woods on the side of the interstate.
Dispatch said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.
There was a lane restriction in place but the scene has since cleared.
