1 person taken to hospital after school bus crashes off of I-79

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus crashed off of I-79 southbound Thursday morning.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at 10:03 a.m.

PennDOT said the crash is at mile maker 63.

Traffic cameras showed crews pulling a school bus from the woods on the side of the interstate.

Dispatch said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

There was a lane restriction in place but the scene has since cleared.

