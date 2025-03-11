1 person taken to hospital after SUV crashes into retaining wall in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into a retaining wall in Penn Hills Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Rodi Road shortly after 11 a.m.

When they arrived, one person was trapped inside the SUV. After crews were able to get the person out, they were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Penn Hills Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

