1 taken to hospital after house fire in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was taken to a hospital following a house fire in Westmoreland County.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 1000 block of Timber Ridge Court in Penn Township.

#BREAKING: A massive firefighting response happening right now in Harrison City at a home on Timber Ridge Court.



Working to get more information @WPXI pic.twitter.com/MeuELaxCdL — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) August 4, 2025

Our crews on scene can see fire damage to the back deck of the home, as well as parts of the house. Crime scene tape is up and blocking off the area.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is currently not known.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek is on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

