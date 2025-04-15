1 taken to hospital, cars damaged after pole, wires come down onto busy North Hills road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital when poles and wires came down onto the middle of Perry Highway in Ross Township during high winds on Tuesday.

Around 12:37 p.m. near Pines Plaza, a pole fell on top of a car that was driving down the road. The woman who was driven had to be taken to a hospital.

As a result of the pole coming down, wires also fell across the road and an SUV drove right into them, causing major damage.

The driver of the SUV spoke with Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca about the moments when it happened, for Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group