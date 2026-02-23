1 taken to hospital from house fire in Washington County

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital from a house fire in Washington County on Monday morning.

The call for the fire on Smith Street in Fallowfield Township came in around 8:30 a.m.

Washington County emergency dispatchers confirm that one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Their condition is currently not known.

The fire marshal was called to investigate.

