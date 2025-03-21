1 taken to hospital in West Deer mobile home fire

WEST DEER, Pa. — One person was injured after a mobile home fire in West Deer on Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. in the 300 block of Inwood Court.

Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 that one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown right now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

