10 students on bus that crashed in Washington County, 1 hurt

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — A school bus with 10 students on board was in a crash in Washington County.

According to the South Stabane Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the area of Burkett Lane at 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The bus was from the Trinity School District. Firefighters said 10 students from 4th through 12th grades were on board at the time of the crash.

One of them suffered a minor injury.

The students were moved to a different bus and taken home.

