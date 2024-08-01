10-year-old stabbed to death in Westmoreland County

STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — A 10-year-old child was stabbed to death in Westmoreland County, state police confirm.

The stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Donegal Lake Road in Stahlstown.

State police said a person of interest is currently at their station.

Additional information has not yet been released.

This is a breaking story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

