5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a 5-year-old girl died Tuesday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews were called to the 40 block of Duquesne Court in Springdale for reports of an unresponsive child at around 8:43 a.m.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available and watch Channel 11 News for the latest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group