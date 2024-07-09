11 Cares ‘Pack the Bus’ event July 19 at Giant Eagle locations

PITTSBURGH — Back-to-school time will be here before long, and that means 11 Cares and our partners will soon host our annual 11 Cares Pack the Bus event with the Education Partnership.

This year’s summer school tools drive will take place on Friday, July 19th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle locations.

Participating Giant Eagle locations:

(South) McMurray Donaldson Crossroads: at 4007 Washington Road McMurray, PA 15317

(North) Pine Township: at 155 Town Center Dr. Wexford, PA 15090

(Central) Shaler: 1671 Butler Plank Rd. Glenshaw, PA 15116

(West) Settlers Ridge: 100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr. Pittsburgh, PA

(East) Monroeville: 4010 Monroeville Blvd. Monroeville, PA 15146

Most needed supplies include pencils, notebooks, markers (8-pack), crayons (24-pack), filler paper and scissors. Other high-need items include copy paper (8.5x11″, white), pens, dry-erase markers and reusable water bottles.

Thanks for considering helping Pittsburgh-area students and schools.

11 Cares is sponsored by 84 Lumber, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company, Edgar Snyder & Associates and Highmark Wholecare.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group