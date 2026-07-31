11 Cares Pack the Bus raises over $70K

PITTSBURGH — You helped 11 Cares pack the bus!

Thursday afternoon, we found out how much of an impact your donations will have.

The “Education Partnership” says you donated more than $15,000 in school supplies.

You also raised over $71,000 in cash donations to support nearly 3,000 students.

There’s still more time to donate!

Text the word “pencil” to 41444 to give.

Clearview Credit Union locations are also accepting donations through August 8.

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