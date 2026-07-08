11 firearms, cocaine seized at convicted felon’s North Huntingdon home, AG says

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Two men were arrested during a search warrant detail in Westmoreland County on Wednesday, according to Attorney General Dave Sunday.

The warrant was served in the 2100 block of Shaw Street by the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and Westmoreland County SWAT.

Authorities recovered 11 firearms and 152 grams of cocaine. Timothy Bold, 52, a convicted felon, and his son, Derek Bold, 22, were arrested during the operation.

Timothy faces 11 felony counts of illegal possession of firearms and felony drug trafficking charges.

Derek is charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

Attorney General Dave Sunday commented on the significance of the arrests and seizures.

“Our agents, along with law enforcement partners, encountered a convicted felon engaged in drug trafficking with a cache of firearms stored at his home,” Sunday said. “Those firearms are now off the street and these arrests should have an impact on public safety for this community.”

The AG’s office says these are some of the items seized from the home:

Glock 26 9mm Handgun (with two magazines)

FIE .38 revolver

Taurus .38 revolver

Remington Model7600 rifle

Winchester 1300 shotgun

Weatherby Mark V rifle

.22-caliber rifle

Marlin Model 60 .22-caliber rifle

Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun

Saiga-410 .410 Magnum 3″ shotgun

Marlin 30-30 rifle

Approximately 152.7 grams of cocaine

The case will be prosecuted by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

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