Man hospitalized after being shot in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in New Kensington on Tuesday evening.

The New Kensington Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators were told that the victim, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by private means before they got on scene. He is stable but remains in the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspected shooter is a Black man who weighs 220-230 pounds, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has dreadlocks and glasses. He was seen running from the scene.

Evidence was found in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue near the Valley Royal Court Apartments.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Kensington Police Department at 724-339-7533. Tips or videos can also be submitted by emailing tips@nkpd.org

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