11 haunted attractions around Western Pennsylvania sure to thrill this spooky season

Halloween lovers rejoice, it’s spooky season! It’s time for decorative spider webs, costumes, trick-or-treating, and of course, haunted houses. From taking on zombies in a corn maze to exploring a haunted mine, or visiting “one of America’s scariest haunted houses,” — Western Pennsylvania has a type of fright for all.

Here are 11 haunted attractions from around the region that meet a variety of thrill seeker’s desires.

Allegheny County

Hundred Acre Manor isn’t the typical haunted house and isn’t for the faint of heart. This immersive experience has five haunted house sections, add-on attractions, beer gardens, entertainment options throughout and weekly specials. It’s repeatedly been named one of the scariest haunted houses in the nation and for the last two years was named the best haunted house in Pittsburgh.

The manor is open Thursday-Sunday. The manor will also be open on Oct. 30 and 31. The manor doors open at dusk, but the closure time is dependent on the day.

Admission starts at $28.

Another one of Pittsburgh’s scariest haunted houses hails in Allegheny County. Located in the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, this nationally acclaimed team of artists and actors is committed to creating the most frightful experience in the area.

ScareHouse is open Friday-Sunday, plus Thursday, Oct. 26. It’s also open the first weekend in November. The attraction’s hours are dependent on the day of the week.

Ticket prices start at $19.99 — because of a variable pricing model, tickets bought online are less expensive than on-site. ScareHouse encourages people to buy tickets in advance because some nights will sell out.

If you’re looking for an incredibly unique way to quake in your boots — this might be the attraction for you. Tour-Ed is looking for fearless people to join them in searching the deep shafts of the Haunted Mine for those who went in but never came out a decade ago. It’s a tour that may scare the “living daylights” out of those who think they have what it takes.

The Haunted Mine on Fridays in October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. They’ll also be open on Oct. 15, 11, and 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 on Friday and Saturday and $20 on Sunday.

Beaver County

For the apocalyptic video game or movie lover, this haunt may have just the type of adventurous thrill you like. These zombies are getting stronger and could escape at any second — and it’s your job to get on the Zombie Fighting Vehicle and protect the city. It’s all the adrenaline of paintball, without the risk of getting shot or dirty.

You can fight off the zombies on Oct. 6-7, Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22, and Oct. 27-19. The attraction runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and a wagon boards around every 15 minutes.

Ticket prices start at $34.99.

Butler County

This indoor-outdoor event is something that the whole family can come out and enjoy. There’s an indoor haunt, an outdoor corn maze, various food trucks, music, a beer garden and a large bonfire. It also takes reservations and will book private parties throughout the spooky season.

The farm is open every Friday and Saturday from 7-11 p.m. through October 28, rain or shine.

Ticket prices start at $25.

The Beacon Hotel’s haunted attraction is also a family-friendly affair. Admission includes entry into the 15-acre haunted corn maze and a haunted house. There is also a concession stand offering food and hot drinks. And, for those who enjoy the fun of the Halloween season, but not so much the frights, the Beacon Hotel offers no scare Sundays.

The haunts are open every Friday and Saturday until October 30th. The wagons that go to each attraction leave at dusk and go until 10, or when the last people board. No scare Sundays are on Oct. 2, Oct. 9 and Oct. 16.

Tickets are $25.

Fayette County

There’s a lot to see, and fear, at this scream park. The top-rated attraction has been extended, renovated and had new special effects installed to up the ante. There are eight haunted themes to scream through, with beautiful sets and animatronics. There’s even a 3D trippy funhouse. Even if you’ve gone before, the park has brought new frights and themes to see. In addition to the main attraction — there’s also ax throwing, food trucks, a haunt shoppe and live entertainment.

The scream park is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7-11 p.m. and on Sundays from 7-10 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.

Indiana County

Scary Harry’s Haunted Trails has one goal — to be the best haunted attraction around. And with some major construction, the forest is now a multi-level horror attraction ready to accommodate thousands of people ready for the 2023 UPRISING. There are three haunted houses connected by trails through the woods.

The haunted trail is open on Friday-Sunday in October, with the exception of the first weekend of the month where it’s only Friday and Saturday. The park opens at 7 p.m., but the closure time depends on the day.

Tickets are $20. Scary Harry’s does take cards but recommends using cash because of potential signal issue.

Lawrence County

This may just be the fright of your life -- with 300 acres worth of scare space and over 100 actors around every corner hiding. And it’s not just one attraction, there’s a haunted hayride, corn maze and several walkthrough attractions.

The Fright Farm is open Friday-Sunday. Activities begin at dark and end at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, events end at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $25 per adult and $15 per child under 48 inches.

Washington County

The Scare at the Fair is excited to bring some new attractions to scare their friends and neighbors. They’ve gotten two new buildings to expand and improve the experience. Additionally, some new property is allowing them to start Ghost Hunts.

The attraction is open Friday and Saturday until Oct. 28 from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for kids under 18. If you want to go through a second time, it’s an additional $5.

Westmoreland County

The Valley of Terror has two intense attractions for brave souls to wander on weekend nights. There’s the haunted hayride with a walking trail and slotter farmhouse and barn. But, the easily spooked can also come and have a good time. there’s a non-haunted corn maze to get lost in as well.

The farm is open on Friday and Saturday until Oct. 6. Then, it’s open Friday-Sunday until Oct. 29. The attractions run from dark until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from dark to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Combo tickets for both frightful attractions are $25. Tickets for the corn maze are $10. The farm only accepts cash at ticket booths.

