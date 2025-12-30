11 Investigates: Emergency demolition ordered for collapsing house in Homewood, sources say

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates is uncovering new details on an abandoned house in Pittsburgh that’s collapsing onto one next door.

The house sits on Bennett Street in Homewood.

Sources tell Channel 11 the city has put a bid out for an emergency demolition on both houses. That work could get underway as soon as tomorrow.

11 investigates also found violations on that collapsing house dating back to at least March of last year, reading: “This property needs to be repaired or demolished.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: Internal emails provide insight on city’s handling of collapsing building

This is just one of thousands of condemned and falling-down homes across the city.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh demolition manager declines interviews about program he calls ‘efficient’

Over the last year, 11 Investigates has shown you the depth of the problem and city records indicate demolitions are not keeping up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Demolitions lag as vacant buildings plague Pittsburgh

Only 51 city-funded demolitions were completed in 2025.

That’s about half of the city’s typical output.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group