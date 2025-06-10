11 Investigates Exclusive: Juneteenth Festival permit partially approved

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has learned that the city has approved phase one of B. Marshall’s permit application for his Juneteenth celebration at Mellon Park in East Liberty.

This comes just a day after a judge imposed a 24-hour deadline on the city of Pittsburgh to respond with updated information on the status of Marshall’s permit.

Marshall still needs phase two approval from the city. He completed that part of the application on Tuesday after he received phase one approval.

Even before the noon deadline, the city approved the first part of B. Marshall’s application.

While Marshall’s attorney, Phil DiLucente, called that a step in the right direction, he told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that the clock is ticking.

The festival is nine days away.

Earle: Are you satisfied with the city’s movement on this permit application?

Phil DiLucente: I really am. I think Ms. Dilanni from the solicitor’s office has been helpful.

Marshall’s attorney, who just last week filed a petition to force the city to act, had been critical of the repeated delays. Marshall filed the initial application back in February.

“I’ve been very hard on the city for lots of reasons, but I want to say today, they’ve been very helpful and we’re hopeful that this can come to a fast resolution,” DiLucente said.

Marshall believes the city hasn’t issued the permit because he was highly critical of Mayor Ed Gainey’s decision to pull his funding last year.

Marshall, who is now awaiting final approval from the city, is set to meet with city officials at Mellon Park on Wednesday for a site walk-through.

“We’re very hopeful. We’re still concerned until we get the final approval, but things are moving in the right direction,” DiLucente said.

11 Investigates has also learned that it appears the judge may not be totally satisfied with the city’s response, as he’s ordered all parties back to court on Wednesday for a status conference, including the city employees who approve or deny permits.

Earle will be in court on Wednesday to monitor the latest development in this case.

