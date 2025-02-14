11 Investigates getting action for homeowner facing landslide

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 11 Investigates was there today when geotechnical engineers visited the site of a landslide behind a home in Ross Township today.

The homeowner told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that she’s hopeful something will be done to stop the slide.

Earle asked Donna Schwartzbauer her reaction when the engineers contracted by PennDOT showed up at her home Thursday morning.

Earle: “You must have been elated when they showed up this morning?”

Schwartzbauer: “I’ll tell you what, I was like, yea, you know that’s an understatement.”

Two engineers surveyed the landslide Thursday morning.

Earle and Schwartzbauer watched from Connie Drive as the men climbed the hillside, stopping to take pictures and measurements.

“I know they have to figure out why is this happening, can this be fixed. If not, what’s my option? What are you going to do?” said Schwartzbauer, while standing outside her home.

In November, 11 Investigates first told you about the landslide below Perrysville Avenue that brought down a retaining wall and fence on Schwartzbauer’s property and was creeping closer to her home.

11 Investigates revealed shocking details that there had been a house on Schwartzbauer’s property years ago, but after repeated problems with flooding and landslides, PennDOT bought the home, tore it down and condemned the property.

11 Investigates tracked down the previous owner, Robert Joswiak, and spoke with him.

Joswiak: “They did tell me that land will never be sold, or the old property, it will never be built upon. It’s condemned.”

Earle: “PennDOT told you that?”

Joswiak: “Yes, absolutely.”

But years later, PennDOT sold the land to Schwartzbauer and she built a house only to discover the hill still sliding.

“Everything is documented, everything and they knew it. They knew it, but they never disclosed it to me and they still sold it to me,” said Schwartzbauer.

Just weeks after our report, PennDOT sent a letter to Schwartzbauer and other homeowners, alerting them to a geotechnical investigation of the hillside.

The letter said, “Representatives will take photographs and may ask questions about the history of the hillside.”

Earle: “Were you surprised when you got that?”

Schwartzbauer: “I was floored. I was floored. You did a great job on getting a hold of people because I don’t think this could have happened without you, I swear.”

Schwartzbauer said she is relieved to finally see some action, and she just wants PennDOT to stop the slide and stabilize the hillside once and for all.

Earle: “Hopefully they can find a solution for you.”

Schwartzbauer: “Well, I hope so.”

Earle: “It’s in the works. The ball is rolling now.”

Schwartzbauer: “The ball is rolling, and thank you so much too.”

Earle: “You are quite welcome, you’re quite welcome.”

The engineers spent several hours on that hillside today taking pictures and measurements.

Schwartzbauer spoke briefly with the engineers.

She said they did not say much, but she was told by PennDOT that the engineers will submit a report and she hopes to have some answers soon.

