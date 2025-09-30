11 Investigates: Hazmat trucks out of service when called to respond to lithium battery fire

PITTSBURGH — The call came in from Craighead Street in the Beltzhoover section of the city of Pittsburgh. It was for a fire involving a cell phone charger.

“It’s going to be a possible lithium battery that burned itself up,” said the dispatcher.

The closest station, Engine 27 on Mt. Washington, quickly responded.

Hazmat 2 was also called in, but never made it to the scene.

“This detail is going to switch to Hazmat 3...is going to respond. Hazmat 2 is going to be out of service with a blown hydraulic line,” said the dispatcher.

Hazmat 2 ruptured that hydraulic line on the way to the scene. The dispatcher said they would send Hazmat 3, but that didn’t happen either. The dispatcher realized that Hazmat 3 was not available.

“All right, I’m showing Hazmat 3 is also out of service. You have Hazmat 2 and Hazmat 3 both out of service,” said the dispatcher.

“That’s wonderful. Okay. Let me check this out. I’ll get back to you, dispatch. I’m on scene,” replied the Battalion Fire Chief.

11 Investigates learned that Hazmat 3 was in the repair shop with an electrical issue.

“It’s unfortunate. I did hear and I did know that story. No great surprise. I will tell you, we’ve been warning residents. I have been yelling from the top of the hill,” said councilman Anthony Coghill, who had suggested using more of the American Rescue Plan funds to purchase vehicles.

The city used about $20 million in ARPA funds to purchase new vehicles, and the Deputy Mayor says they also used $20 million in city funds to buy new cars.

During the past four years, the administration has used about $40 million, but public safety officials said the city needs to invest $20 million every year to replenish the aging fleet.

Coghill acknowledged that the fleet has been neglected for years, going back two decades, when the city was in financial distress.

He said the blame lies with multiple administrations. And he said with a tight budget, there’s little relief in sight.

From this year through 2030, the city has only budgeted a total of $19 million to purchase new vehicles, when public safety officials said they should be spending that much every year.

11 Investigates has documented troubling issues with the aging fleet of public safety and public works vehicles for months now.

Recently, we showed you a city ambulance that broke an axle while leaving a hospital, and another one was en route to the emergency room with a patient when the utility compartment door suddenly flew open and hit a parked car.

“There’s no question about it, we need to make an investment in our vehicle fleet, if we don’t, we’re going to keep seeing incidents like the hazmat,” Coghill said.

The Mayor’s administration has the ability to increase funding for vehicles, but in a tight budget, that could be difficult.

As for that lithium-ion battery fire, public safety said the larger Hazmat 1 unit was available, but was ultimately not needed.

They said Engine 27 was able to handle the call.

A woman inside the home suffered a burn to her foot.

