11 Investigates: New Public Works facility in 4th Division delayed again?

PITTSBURGH — 11 Investigates has discovered that the plan to build a brand-new public works facility in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood has hit yet another delay.

The new facility, where work crews and salt trucks will be strategically based to respond to neighborhoods like Carrick and Brookline, has been in the works for 8 years, but it’s been plagued with problems.

The old facility was in deplorable condition and had been condemned.

The new facility was supposed to be finished by September, but that appears to be in jeopardy.

According to Councilman Bob Charland, the contractor who won the bid apparently wanted more money to finish the project.

And now the city’s Public Works Director is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

All of this could mean yet another frustrating winter without a public works facility in the South Hills.

“To the people who live in the communities that this division serves, thank you for your patience,” said Mayor Bill Peduto at a ceremony back in April of 2021.

On that snowy April day four years ago, Mayor Bill Peduto broke ground for the new public works facility in Knoxville.

It was supposed to be finished in time for winter of that year.

But today, four years later, it’s nowhere near completed.

And the Public Works Director told the city council it may not be done by this winter.

“Our contract terms are specifying September. I’m skeptical of meeting that date, I am, but we will press forward as fast as we can,” said Director Chris Hornstein.

Hornstein also issued a troubling warning about President Trump’s tariffs.

“We’re all holding our breath as to what the impacts of federal tariffs are going to bring to our projects, so I’m just making everyone aware that this is going to wreak havoc for any construction projects in the city,” said Hornstein.

Earle spoke with Pittsburgh City Councilman Bob Charland about the project.

Earle: Is this frustrating?

Charland: Oh, unbelievably frustrating. We’ve been working on this project since Councilman (Anthony) Coghill came into office and it was 2018 when we started talking about this.

The project has been delayed multiple times.

Once, after the surprising discovery of a mine shaft.

Then, an unexpected foundation that had to be dug out, and now a dispute over money.

“The contractor that won the bid to build this project, they have been trying to renegotiate what they want to be paid to do this work, and the city and the law department have been fighting with them,” said Charland.

Charland said he believes they’ve reached an agreement, but he wasn’t aware if it involved more money.

Since the old facility was torn down in 2018, the city trucks have been based in the Strip District and during the winter, it takes valuable time for them to get to the south hills neighborhoods.

Those delays have led to frustrated residents over the past 8 years.

Charland is well aware of the complaints.

“If we have another winter without the public works site, you know, residents, who hit their breaking point years ago. I’m going to, you know, have to let them (city trucks) park at my house to get out on the streets here,” said Charland.

The director told me construction is continuing, but 11 Investigates visited the site a couple of times during the past week and didn’t see a lot of activity.

While the director said he’s not optimistic for a September opening, he did not offer a new timeline.

