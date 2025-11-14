11 Investigates: One-on-one with Pittsburgh Police Chief nominee

PITTSBURGH — Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke one-on-one with the man nominated by Mayor-Elect Corey O’Connor to become the city’s next Police Chief, former Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando.

Earle: Your reaction to this moment?

Lando: It is just an honor. This is the city where I was born and raised.

Lando returns to Pittsburgh after spending the last five years as the Police Chief in Frederick, Maryland.

He was one of three finalists for the Pittsburgh job three years ago, during a nationwide search conducted by Mayor Ed Gainey.

Gainey selected Larry Scirotto, who also had worked most of his career in Pittsburgh and served as an assistant chief before retiring and becoming the Police Chief in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Scirotto’s second tour in Pittsburgh didn’t last long.

He left the Bureau after only 17 months after a controversy over his plans to return to officiate college basketball while continuing to serve as chief.

Lando knows the job won’t be easy.

Earle: You take over a department that is struggling with numbers and low morale. How do you fix that?

Lando: I think the important thing is to know that I’m in it for the long haul. These are not going to be overnight fixes.

Lando said he hopes to bring stability to a department that has had five police chiefs in four years.

Mayor Elect O’Connor said he made the decision early on to go after Lando because of that revolving door.

“This was our priority and for too long we have not had a chief of police that was dedicated to the city and we had to make a decision and make it quick,” said O’Connor.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Lando said he will focus on officer wellness and attracting new recruits.

“One of my first orders of business is going to be to look internally to see what we can do as a police department to make this a place where people want to come work,” said Lando.

Lando is a big proponent of community policing, something he did during his time in Pittsburgh as a commander in the East End, and as the police chief in Frederick, Maryland the past five years.

“Building meaningful relationships with our community is the only way we are going to be successful as a police department,” said Lando.

While the murder rate is down across the city, Lando knows there have been trouble spots. He said violent crime is the top priority.

Earle: How do you address the uptick in crime on the South Side and Downtown?

Lando: I think every neighborhood is important. I want to be clear on that. But we know that our urban core, our economic hub, people aren’t going to open up businesses, and they’re not going to want to move here if they don’t feel safe Downtown.

Lando said he’s already reached out to supervisors Downtown to see what’s working and what’s not and what resources they need.

The selection process, though, is already drawing criticism from Brandi Fisher, the head of the Alliance for Police Accountability, who said she’s concerned about the lack of community involvement.

“It’s great O’ Connor thought it imperative to make a selection early so we could have much-needed leadership of a critical department when it comes to public safety, but to do so without community involvement or input sends a concerning message and sets a concerning precedent when it comes to co-governance and the importance of community engagement. We are both hopeful and watchful that Lando’s relationship with the current rank and file doesn’t prevent him from holding his fellow officials accountable and look forward to working with the incoming chief and learning the plan of both the incoming police chief and mayor since that hasn’t been clear thus far,” wrote Brandi Fisher, the CEO of the Alliance for Police Accountability in a statement to 11 Investigates.

O’Connor defended his decision because of the leadership turmoil in the department and he said the community had the opportunity to ask questions during the campaign.

O’Connor said there will be plenty of opportunities for residents to meet with Lando and ask questions.

Lando must still be approved by the City Council, and he will have to testify before the council under oath.

Council implemented that rule after some members said they felt misled by Scirotto’s testimony when he indicated he was done officiating college basketball.

18 months later and after nearly doubling his pension to $90,000 a year, he left to return to college basketball.

