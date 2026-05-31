9 local veterans receive warm welcome while returning from Honor Flight trip

A group of local veterans got a heartwarming welcome on Saturday night.

Honor Flight Pittsburgh returned from Washington, D.C., to huge cheers.

Honor Flight takes groups of veterans to D.C. to tour war memorials, honor them for their service and participate in ceremonies.

On this trip, nine members of the New Castle Honor Guard attended. They tell us it’s something they’ll never forget.

“The Vietnam Memorial was very, very emotional,” Tom Patton said. “To walk down there and know, you know, a fellow from our church was MIA for many, many years and finally was declared dead and his name was on there.”

This time around, two World War II vets made the trip, one of whom is 102 years old!

The next trip out of Pittsburgh is scheduled for Oct. 24. Click here to learn more.

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