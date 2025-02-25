11 Investigates: Pittsburgh red light camera program hits road block

PITTSBURGH — The plan to bring red light cameras to the City of Pittsburgh was ready to roll, but it’s hit a roadblock.

11 Investigates first told you about the planned program in November, and on Tuesday we learned of an unexpected delay.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle digs into why the City of Pittsburgh has to start the bidding process for the project all over again.

