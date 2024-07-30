Red light cameras could be coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh leaders will soon discuss and vote on legislation to bring automatic red light cameras to some of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Councilwoman Erika Strassburger in announcing the proposed legislation during a press conference on Tuesday.

If the bill passes, Pittsburgh will become Pennsylvania’s fifth municipality to implement the automated enforcement system. The city would need to follow state laws, and PennDOT would ultimately need to approve which intersections would be selected.

There would be a 60-day warning period for the first location and a 30-day period for subsequent intersections. Drivers would see signage indicating the camera enforcement. While a photograph would automatically capture a vehicle that runs a red light, a human would review and validate the citation before mailing a ticket.

Tickets would be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, and fines would be capped at a maximum of $100.

Leaders said that locations would be selected based on safety data, not revenue opportunities. Under state law, municipalities cannot collect an amount equal to or greater than 5 percent of the annual budget, and some of the revenue would go to the state.

“The city is not trying to get revenue from this,” said Lee Schmidt, Public Safety Director.

Leaders stressed that the initiative is meant to combat dangerous crashes, which have been increasing in the city.

Last year, 23 people died in traffic-related crashes, per Strassburger. From 2018 to 2022, fatal crashes increased by 71 percent, far outpacing homicides, which rose 23 percent during the same time period.

From 2019 to 2023, more than 700 serious crashes were caused by drivers running red lights in Pittsburgh.

“Seven people have died simply because someone else made the choice to go through a red light,” said Kim Lucas, Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director.

The legislation stems from the city’s “Vision Zero” initiative, uniting leaders and citizens in examining ways to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries to zero.

“We believe we can do this but it’s going to take all of us working together,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Other speakers included a traffic advocate who was hit by a car and sustained serious injuries in April, along with a North Side mother advocating for safer streets.

That mom, Katy Sawyer, hopes to see the intersection of North and Madison avenues among those selected for the cameras if the legislation passes.

Strassburger said she is optimistic it will pass, but council won’t take the matter up until its upcoming recess is over.

If the legislation is approved, council will undergo an RFP process to choose a vendor for the camera systems.

Leaders said it’s unclear how much each system could cost, and how many may be implemented. Locations will be approved by PennDOT, based on safety data.

