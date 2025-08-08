11 Investigates: Private investigator shares new information about Cherrie Mahan’s disappearance

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been 40 years since 8-year-old Cherrie Mahan vanished after getting off her school bus in rural Butler County near Cabot.

A private investigator from Iowa joined the search for Mahan earlier this year. He met with Cherrie’s mom, reviewed some of the evidence and offered a $100,000 reward of his own money for information that leads to her discovery.

Coming up at 6:15 p.m. on Channel 11, Chief Investigator Rick Earle speaks exclusively with that investigator about a potentially groundbreaking new lead in the case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group