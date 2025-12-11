11 Investigates reporting is getting action for local families left without heat 

PITTSBURGH — Only Channel 11 was there today as frustrated families protested, marching to a property management office in the Hill District. It comes as 11 Investigates is getting results for families, left in the cold in their own homes.

All this week, we’ve reported on people ​living without heat, for months or years, in rental properties managed by Lynd Living.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., investigative reporter Amy Hudak reports on the help that’s on the way and solutions to this local crisis.

