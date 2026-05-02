11 Investigates takes questions about city finances investigation to City Controller

PITTSBURGH — The city’s financial watchdog is talking about its financial state, as the city’s finances are under investigation by the DA and the FBI.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle took his questions to the city-county building.

For the first time, the City Controller Rachael Heisler is responding to an investigation by the district attorney, and she’s also addressing a council catering bill she called out. All of this came after an update on the city’s financial picture.

“We are in a very delicate position and I think we need to be very vigilant about where things are headed,” Heisler said.

Controller Rachael Heisler, after releasing the annual financial report revealing the city spent 45 million dollars more than it took in.

“I think we all need to tighten our belts right now and from my perspective, that applies across the city,” Heisler said.

Heisler also for the first time addressing concerns she raised about a credit card purchase by council president Dan Lavelle for $600 worth of food for a wake for councilman Khari Mosley’s father, renowned sculptor Thaddeus Mosley.

11 Investigates has learned the council also spent more than $100 on flowers.

Lavelle defended the use of tax dollars, claiming it’s been done before and that Mosley was a well-known city figure.

He brushed off the controller’s concerns.

Earle: Were you disappointed it apparently fell on deaf ears?

Heisler: We raised our worry about the transparency relating to the P-Card expense and handled it the best way we thought.

11 Investigates also asked Heisler about the district attorney’s ongoing investigation into the administration of former mayor Ed Gainey.

DA Zappala said earlier this week he was looking at covid relief funds, no-bid contracts, and tax dollars that were supposed to be spent on youth, but never made it.

Earle: Have you spoken with the district attorney about this? Did your office supply any documents to him?

Heisler: Because the district attorney confirmed that this is an active investigation, it’s our office’s policy not to comment.

Earle asked the controller several more questions about the DA’s investigation, but each time she declined to comment.

Former Mayor Gainey has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

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