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Davis leads power surge, Keller deals as Pirates snap skid with rout of Reds

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Reds Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Henry Davis runs to first base on his two run home run off of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Tom E. Puskar/AP)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Henry Davis hit two of the four Pittsburgh Pirates’ home runs and Mitch Keller tossed a gem in a 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Bryan Reynolds connected on a thunderous home run to center field off Brady Singer (2-2). The two-out homer traveled 443 feet and bounced off the batter’s eye.

Bottom 3rd, 3-0 PIT: Reynolds plated his second run of the game with a triple to right field. He was followed by a two-out single from Ryan O’Hearn off Singer to put the Pirates (17-16) up by three.

Bottom 4th, 4-0 PIT: Henry Davis hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to center off Singer to extend the lead.

Bottom 5th, 8-0 PIT: Marcell Ozuna joined the home run barrage with a two-run home run to straightaway center off Zach Maxwell. Later in the inning, Davis hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot off Maxwell to left.

Top 6th, 8-1 PIT: The Reds (20-12) finally struck against Mitch Keller (3-1) in the top of the sixth inning. TJ Friedl doubled to lead off the inning and later scored on Elly De La Cruz’s groundout to second base.

Bottom 6th, 9-1 PIT: With the bases loaded and two outs, Konnor Griffin drew a walk against Pierce Johnson to force in a run.

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