Davis leads power surge, Keller deals as Pirates snap skid with rout of Reds

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Henry Davis hit two of the four Pittsburgh Pirates’ home runs and Mitch Keller tossed a gem in a 9-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Bryan Reynolds connected on a thunderous home run to center field off Brady Singer (2-2). The two-out homer traveled 443 feet and bounced off the batter’s eye.

Bottom 3rd, 3-0 PIT: Reynolds plated his second run of the game with a triple to right field. He was followed by a two-out single from Ryan O’Hearn off Singer to put the Pirates (17-16) up by three.

Bottom 4th, 4-0 PIT: Henry Davis hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot to center off Singer to extend the lead.

Bottom 5th, 8-0 PIT: Marcell Ozuna joined the home run barrage with a two-run home run to straightaway center off Zach Maxwell. Later in the inning, Davis hit his second homer of the game, a two-run shot off Maxwell to left.

Top 6th, 8-1 PIT: The Reds (20-12) finally struck against Mitch Keller (3-1) in the top of the sixth inning. TJ Friedl doubled to lead off the inning and later scored on Elly De La Cruz’s groundout to second base.

Bottom 6th, 9-1 PIT: With the bases loaded and two outs, Konnor Griffin drew a walk against Pierce Johnson to force in a run.

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