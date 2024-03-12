11-month-old in critical condition after possible drowning in Pittsburgh apartment

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after an 11-month-old was found in cardiac arrest in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Just before 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive baby in a possible drowning in an apartment in the 1500 block of Centre Avenue in the city’s Crawford Roberts neighborhood. When medics arrived, she was in cardiac arrest, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Medics transported here to the hospital in critical condition.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.:

The baby was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

