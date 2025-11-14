11-year-old shot in stomach in Beaver County, flown to hospital

MARION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child is in the hospital after being shot in the stomach in Beaver County.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Herman Road in Marion Township around 11:22 a.m., 911 dispatchers say.

Channel 11 crews learned that an 11-year-old was shot in the stomach. The child was flown to a hospital from the scene.

The Beaver County District Attorney tells us it appears that teenagers were playing with guns.

Reporter Andrew Havranek is at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group