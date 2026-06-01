$119M renovation of Hempfield High School gets underway

HEMPFIELD, Pa. — Seniors at Hempfield High School threw their caps in the air on Friday to celebrate the end of a chapter. Three days later, the school kicked off a new chapter as work begins on the $119 million renovation project.

“Everything in it, everything around it is going to be new, and that was what was necessary,” Hempfield Superintendent Dr. Mark Holtzman said.

Dr. Holtzman said contractors were finishing their final walkthroughs on Monday to begin the renovation project. Drone 11 shows the trailers added to the high school parking lots, and new video from the school district shows what students and staff can expect to see in the next three years.

“We are fortunate not to need trailers,” Dr. Holtzman said. “We are going to move students... as the phases are completed in those areas. So it will be disruptive but not as disruptive as it could be.”

The first phase of the project will focus on the high school’s new 70-80,000 square foot addition, renovations to the gymnasium, auxiliary gymnasium, locker rooms, 18 classrooms, IT offices, and additions and changes to the swimming pool facility. Parents at Hempfield say this project is a long time coming.

“Amazing and about time,” said Adam Wagner, who has a son at the high school. “Pretty much all of the kids around here have been waiting for it to happen, especially the parents.”

Come the fall, students and staff should expect different traffic patterns when coming to school.

“We will have the ability to come in off of 136 as well as Spartan, but there’s going to be some things to consider with some fencing and safety precautions,” Dr. Holtzman said.

Parents said they are willing to be patient because they know the work is needed.

“As long as they keep everything moving and they give us, the parents, a heads up so we can expect it, I don’t foresee it being a problem,” Wagner said.

Phases two and three will focus on renovating the cafeteria and kitchen, the media center and central classrooms, along with the auditorium, field house, and the new 9th grade academy. Dr Holtzman said the phases are subject to change as the project progresses.

The project is expected to be complete in June of 2029.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group