2 men facing charges after fatal shooting in Homestead, police chase that ended in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after police say they led them on a chase after a shooting that left a man dead in Homestead.

Isaac Love, 31, died at a local hospital after Allegheny County police found him shot in an alley between East 18th and 19th Streets on Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man dies after being shot in Homestead

Police believe Derrick Devon Craig, 26, and Parris Lamont Bailey, 20, were involved in the fatal shooting.

After the shooting, police used surveillance cameras to observe the two men involved. According to court documents, an assistant chief said he recognized one of the men in the video as Derrick Devon Craig because of his knowledge of the area, other arrests and previous interactions with the man.

Police say they learned Craig may have been at a residence at the 2600 block of Main Street in Munhall, which he is known to be at frequently. When authorities arrived, they observed Craig and another man, who they later identified as Bailey, enter a vehicle and begin heading toward West Mifflin.

West Mifflin police were asked to make a felony stop at Duquesne Avenue and Home Street. Court documents say Craig was driving the vehicle and that he initially stopped. When officers got out to approach him, he began to flee, hitting a police car in the process.

Officers continued to follow Craig until his vehicle came to an abrupt stop at the 400 block of Cypress Street. Police believe the car stopped because of contact with the

Craig suddenly opened the door and began to get out of his vehicle. The assistant chief who initially recognized him in the surveillance video hit Craig with the front passenger side of his vehicle to stop him. Court documents say the assistant chief was unable to see Craig’s right hand as it was tucked down on the right side of his body and believed he was armed and potentially just committed a homicide. Craig was taken into custody.

Bailey took off on foot after the vehicle stopped but officers caught up to him and arrested him at 401 Cypress Street.

Police said they recovered a handgun with an extended magazine and a cell phone near the passenger side of the vehicle. The gun was equipped with a “switch” which is illegally used to convert firearms to automatic fire.

Bailey allegedly said to police, “You know I got shot,” and “I need to have a gun for protection.”

Craig and Bailey are not facing homicide charges at this time. Craig faces aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving. His bail has been denied. Bailey faces multiple firearm charges and evading arrest or detention on foot. His bail is currently set at $20,000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group