12th District campaign hits fever pitch with Lee, Patel rallying support

In just a couple of days, voters will head to the polls to fill out their Pennsylvania primary ballots.

Two congressional candidates spent their weekends in the Pittsburgh area to get more face-to-face time with voters.

US Representative Summer Lee is facing her first re-election bid for the 12th Congressional District, running against newcomer Bhavini Patel.

Lee held a campaign on Sunday where she was joined by New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.

She hit on the topics of healthcare, affordable housing and education.

“In the wealthiest nation on Earth, every child should go to a school where they get a quality education and they’re breathing clean air and clean water from the time they walk out of their door to the time they go back to bed. We’ve been demonstrating in Western Pennsylvania that the people closest to the pain, get to be closest to the policy,” Lee said.

Patel, who grew up in Monroeville, was on the campaign trail in Beaver County where she discussed key issues with voters.

She said she is committed to bringing growth and progress to the district and supporting the people who live in it.

“Our campaign has been about uplifting people. It’s about holding onto the promise of the American dream. I think it’s this ability to say that we want a mainstream Democrat who can advance social and progressive values while focusing on the challenges and concerns of this community,” Patel said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

