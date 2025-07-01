13-year-old girl from Burgettstown drowns in Ohio River in West Virginia

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A teen girl from Burgettstown drowned in the Ohio River in West Virginia on Monday evening.

NBC News affiliate WTOV reports that the 13-year-old girl was swimming with family members near the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the incident happened.

First responders conducted life-saving measures on scene, but the girl died at an area hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group