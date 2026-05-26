Zoning board rejects variance request to eliminate affordable units from Caroline project

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment has rejected the late appeal for a variance by Walnut Capital to eliminate the requirement that 10% of the apartments in its Caroline student housing project in central Oakland be leased at affordable rents under the neighborhood’s Inclusionary Zoning.

Walnut Capital made the appeal in early February with the project well under construction and expected to be completed to open for the fall semester of the University of Pittsburgh in 2027.

With Board Chair Alice Mitinger recused on the matter, the ZBA issued its decision in early April after a contentious Feb. 7 hearing over the appeal for a variance that opponents viewed as a threat to Inclusionary Zoning requirements elsewhere in the city.

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