14-year-old boy accused of stabbing, killing his mother, another woman in Pennsylvania

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — A 14-year-old boy is behind bars after Pennsylvania State Police say he stabbed his mother and another woman to death.

Police were called to the 100 block of Flick Avenue in Carrolltown Borough, Cambria County, at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Olivia Lee Courtney, 32, and Ashley Renee Cook, 38, were found dead with multiple stab wounds in a home. Three knives were also recovered as evidence.

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said Judah Quinn Courtney, 14, was charged in their deaths. He was arrested without incident.

Troopers say Olivie Courtney was his biological mother. Both women lived in the home with the teen, police say.

Judah is being charged as an adult with two counts of criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault with each graded as a felony of the first degree, three counts of possessing instruments of crime with each graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree, and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, graded as a misdemeanor of the second degree.

Both women are scheduled to undergo autopsies.

Judah is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group