$142M grant secured for Parkway East, MLK Jr. Busway safety improvements

PITTSBURGH — U.S. Congresswoman Summer Lee and Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced Monday that they’ve secured $142,342,200 in funding to make major safety improvements to the Parkway East and the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway.

The project will make significant progress to improve congestion and safety hazards for the 100,000 daily drivers on the Parkway East.

Previous coverage: Major changes possible for Parkway East, including safety upgrades and improving traffic flow

The Parkway East was rated as the fifth most congested road in the United States, according to a 2019 study by INRIX Inc.

Upgrades included in the project are:

Repave portions of the MLK Jr. East Busway

Improve busway drainage

Repair or replace 10 bridges along the busway

Allow for buses to run along the hard shoulder of the parkway, improving travel times

New technology along the Parkway to improve safety and reduce congestion

This includes variable speed limits (depending on traffic flow), wrong-way detection systems, and dynamic messaging boards

Raising the flood wall along the Monongahela River to better protect the Parkway from flooding between Grant Street and the Ft. Pitt Bridge in Downtown Pittsburgh (eliminating the “Bathtub” that happens during heavy storms)

