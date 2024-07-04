Local

15-year-old critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

15-year-old critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting A 15-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh overnight. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh overnight.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Yetta Avenue in Spring Hill for reports of a shooting.

They found a 15-year-old male on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital and taken into surgery. He remains in critical condition.

It was quickly determined that the shooting took place inside the house adjacent to the sidewalk where the victim was found.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man charged with killing, dismembering missing 14-year-old in Mercer County
  • Man shot, drives to Pittsburgh medic station with 5-year-old in car
  • Man charged in more than decade old Fayette County cold case murder
  • VIDEO: Man charged in North Braddock pedestrian crash where 75-year-old man died
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read