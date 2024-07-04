15-year-old critically injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — A 15-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh overnight.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Yetta Avenue in Spring Hill for reports of a shooting.

They found a 15-year-old male on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to an area hospital and taken into surgery. He remains in critical condition.

It was quickly determined that the shooting took place inside the house adjacent to the sidewalk where the victim was found.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

