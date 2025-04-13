16th Annual TakeOff Race to honor Trooper Iwaniec held at St. Vincent College

LATROBE, Pa. — The 16th Annual Takeoff Race to Honor Trooper Kenton Iwaniec was held Saturday at St. Vincent College.

According to the Trooper Iwaniec Memorial Foundation, Trooper Iwaniec was hit head-on by a drunk driver during his shift in Chester County.

Now, every year since, the foundation hosts events to raise money to help law enforcement agencies crack down on drunk drivers in the Pennsylvania.

The TakeOff Race had in-person and virtual events for anyone to be a part of.

On Saturday, there was a 10k run, 5k run, 5k walk, 1 mile walk and a children’s race. Every event had top three winners for individuals and team competitors.

To see the results of Saturday’s race, click or tap here .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group