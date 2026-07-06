17 flights divert to Pittsburgh during East Coast storms

PITTSBURGH — Severe weather on the East Coast on Sunday led to over a dozen flights being diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said 17 flights were diverted to Pittsburgh over the course of several hours because of the bad weather.

The diverted flights included ones heading to Baltimore, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia and all three New York airports.

Most of the planes left after a few hours, while some didn’t depart until Monday morning.

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