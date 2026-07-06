Man shot during dispute in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A man was shot during a dispute in Uniontown on Monday.

The Uniontown Police Department tells Channel 11 that a man was shot in the arm on Titus Place.

Someone at the dispute ran into Magistrate Jason Cox’s office on North Gallatin Avenue to call 911.

The victim was reportedly “not cooperating” with police. A suspect is in custody.

The Uniontown Police Department is investigating with the assistance of Pennsylvania State Police.

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