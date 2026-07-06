Massive sinkhole opens up outside UPMC Passavant

McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A massive sinkhole has opened up outside UPMC Passavant.

It’s located on Cumberland Road, just off Babcock Boulevard in McCandless Township.

PennDOT says Cumberland Road is closed in both directions between Babcock Boulevard and Cumberland Woods Drive.

We’ve reached out to UPMC to see if it’s having any impact on operations.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the township, the road is closed while the site is assessed.

People can still get to Passavant Hospital through the Babcock Boulevard entrance and from the Peebles Road side of Cumberland Road.

The township provided this map of detours:

Cumberland Road detour

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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