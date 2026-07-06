Flood concerns continue as heavy pockets of rain are possible again Monday

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rainfall is possible again on Monday. Make sure to stay weather aware!

It’s warm and very humid with scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening; highs will be in the low 80s.

Storms could produce slow-moving heavy pockets of rain that could lead to flash flooding again today.

Still warm and humid Tuesday with a few showers and storms in the afternoon; highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

This muggy and unsettled stretch will continue with a chance of daily scattered showers and storms through the weekend.

Make sure to stay weather aware and get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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