Restrictions related to Commercial Street Bridge closure start Monday night

PITTSBURGH — Restrictions are starting Monday night for the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge closure.

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According to PennDOT, restrictions will be in effect on various roads between Churchill Borough and Pittsburgh.

Starting Monday, a single land closure on I-376 in east direction will take place between Exit 77 and Exit 79B from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday.

PennDOT says these restrictions allow crews to do preparatory work for the I-376 Commercial Street Bridge closure, which starts on July 10.

Once the bridge closes, I-376 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction between Exit 77 and Exit 78B until it reopens in early August.

Also starting around 9 p.m. Monday, long-term lane closures will be implemented around-the-clock on the following roads, also in preparation for the bridge closure and detour:

Route 30 (Ardmore Boulevard) in each direction between Morrow Road to Brinton Road

The Boulevard of the Allies in each direction between McDevitt Place and the Boulevard of the Allies slip ramp from Fifth Avenue.

Once the bridge closes, these lane closures will remain in place until the bridge reopens in early August, except for the ramp from the Boulevard of the Allies to westbound I-376, which will remain open.

The Commercial Street Bridge Project is replacing the aging bridge that’s a critical, highly traveled link on I-376 by sliding the new bridge onto the existing alignment of the highway.

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