Man found shot to death inside crashed vehicle in East McKeesport

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police found a man shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in East McKeesport.

Allegheny County police say a 911 call came in around 11:48 p.m. Thursday for a multi-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Pittsburgh Street near Park Avenue.

There, first responders found a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle at Pittsburgh Street and Walnut Alley.

Inside the striking vehicle was a man who’d been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Keith Pelmon III, 20, of Penn Hills.

The investigation is ongoing. Preliminary information shows the shooting happened at Park Avenue and Pittsburgh Street, and the vehicle traveled a block away to Walnut Alley and Pittsburgh Street, where it crashed, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

