17-year-old shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is dead following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Thursday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Rochelle Street around 1:09 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot inside a home. Officers rendered life-saving measures, but the teen was pronounced dead by medics a short time later.

Police said they’ve detained a person of interest for questioning. They said there is no ongoing threat to the public

Detectives continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group