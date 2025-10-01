18 violations found during inspection lead to consumer alert for Robinson Thai restaurant

A Thai restaurant in Robinson Township was issued a consumer alert after over a dozen violations were found during a recent health inspection.

Per the Allegheny County Health Department, Thai Foon underwent an inspection on Sept. 29. At that inspection, 18 violations were found, four of which are considered high-risk for foodborne illness.

The high-risk violations noted in the inspection report include dented cans in dry storage, employee hygiene issues, old food debris on several items, mold-like substance in the soda machine, dirty food contact surfaces and an employee using the dish machine drain board as a prep table.

Other lower-risk violations include the lack of a date marking system (a repeat violation), eggs stored above ready-to-eat food, issues with multiple sinks, fruit flies in the back of the kitchen and numerous issues with the walk-in cooler.

The report also notes that there was no certified food protection manager at the restaurant when the inspection began. That person arrived in the middle of the inspection.

In order for the consumer alert placard to be removed from the facility, the head chef must register for an ANSI-accredited Certified Food Protection Manager course, they must create a master cleaning schedule and correct all remaining violations.

A re-inspection will take place within the next 10 days.

Click here for the full inspection report.

