18-year-old accused of leading Monroeville police on high-speed chase in stolen car

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — An 18-year-old is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

According to Monroeville police, the chase ended at the corner of Johnston Road and Hamilton Road but started two miles away on busy Monroeville Boulevard. That’s where, police say, they spotted a silver Kia Optima that had been reported stolen.

Thursday evening, quiet Hamilton Road was interrupted by a high-speed police chase that started two miles away.

Braden Hicks, 18, of Monroeville, is charged in the incident.

Police said Hicks hopped the median and began driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed.

He eventually turned onto Johnston Road, topping speeds of 90 mph, which is 65 mph over the posted limit.

“They got two sharp turns at the top and bottom. How he was doing 90 is an amazing feat in itself,” neighbor Craig Goodwill said.

According to police - Hicks tried making the left turn from Johnston to Hamilton and crashed.

A neighbor told us the car bottomed out and traveled through a yard before crashing into a tree.

After crashing the car, police say he took off on foot. They found him in the woods nearby.

Pieces of that silver Kia are still on the ground.

Police say they found marijuana and a so-called ghost gun in the car.

Hicks is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

