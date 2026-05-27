18-year-old accused of shooting juvenile in Fayette County home

NEWELL BOROUGH, Pa. — A teen is facing attempted homicide charges for shooting another boy in the leg on Tuesday.

Online court records show Isaiah Novak, 18, is facing criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and summary charges.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 states Novak shot a juvenile boy in the leg on Tuesday night at a home in Newell Borough in Fayette County.

The victim, who was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment, told police he went to Novak’s home to “hang out.” When he got to the home, he said he thought Novak was intoxicated because he could smell alcohol coming off of him.

While they were in the kitchen, the victim says Novak took an unloaded pistol out of a safe and pointed it at his chest, saying something to the effect of “it can end just like this,” the criminal complaint states.

Novak put that gun away, then pulled out a revolver, removed all the ammunition, reloaded one round, spun the cylinder and put it back in the firearm.

The complaint goes on to say Novak pointed the gun at a wall and pulled the trigger, but the revolver did not discharge. He then pointed it at the victim. The victim asked Novak not to shoot him and began to run, but the firearm was discharged and he was shot in the right leg.

Another juvenile on scene told responding troopers that she heard Novak telling the victim to say he had shot himself because he didn’t want to go to jail, the complaint states.

Novak was interviewed by troopers at the Belle Vernon barracks, and the complaint states he told investigators that he and the victim were “messing around” with the revolver. He claimed he had unloaded the gun and was attempting to “let the hammer down” when it went off.

Troopers also noted a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” emanating off Novak during the interview.

Novak is being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond because he was deemed a threat to himself and others. He’s expected to appear in court again next in early June.

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