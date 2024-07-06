18-year-old volunteer firefighter killed by falling tree being remembered as hard-working, helpful

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A young Westmoreland County man’s tragic death is hitting the community hard, especially his local fire department where he volunteered since he was 14 years old.

Members of the Paintertown Volunteer Fire Department are paying tribute to Jacob Lazar, 18, who was hit by a tree and killed while cleaning up storm damage on Thursday.

They thanked him for his service with a sign in front of the station that read, “Rest in peace FF Jacob Lazar. Thank you for your dedication.”

The fire department also displayed his uniform with black bunting on the building as they mourn his loss. It’s a solemn tradition symbolizing the death of a firefighter.

“Seven is our station number so we have the seven draped, and this is his fire gear,” said Fire Chief Brian Lee.

Chief Lee said Lazar volunteered with the department for the last four years and recently earned the title of a trained senior firefighter.

“Right away, he was wanting to learn, wanted to do everything,” he said. “He was really gung-ho and excited about being a senior fireman...unfortunately, cut short.”

The Penn-Trafford High School senior was killed in a tragic accident on the Fourth of July when a tree fell on him. The county coroner said Lazar was with a group of volunteers at the Trafford Sportsmen’s Club helping to clean up storm damage from last week’s tornado. That’s when a tree somehow fell out of an excavator bucket, striking Lazar in the head.

“It was devastating,” Lee said. “He just was helping somebody out like he always does. You asked him to do anything, he helped. That’s the nature of Jacob.”

Serving his community is what Chief Lee said Jacob lived for. After he aged out of the Scouts Troop 236, he stayed on as a volunteer.

“When you say he volunteers, he volunteers for everything,” said Lee.

The young man with so much to look forward to is now being remembered as a dedicated firefighter, friend and son.

“Hardest worker we have up here as a young guy. It’s a great loss to the fire department. It’s a great loss to his family,” Lee said. “It’s what it is up here, is one big family.”

Two of Lazar’s older brothers also volunteer with the Paintertown Vol. Fire Department. Lazar leaves behind a total of five siblings including a twin brother.

