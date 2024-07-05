Man arrested for sword attack at Pittsburgh hotel, police say

A man is in jail after police say he attacked another man with a sword at a downtown hotel while they were in the city for the Anthrocon Convention.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Wyndham Grand Hotel for a report of a man bleeding and calling for help.

A group was in a room on the fifth floor when Jake O’Leary, 26, of South Carolina, began “wildly swinging a sword,” attacking the victim, according to court documents.

Officers found blood on the floor and walls of the hotel, and found a sword in the entryway to the room.

The victim had a severe cut on his hand, police said.

O’Leary had an injury to his face and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is charged with aggravated assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

